🌻

Wildflowers.gardenLost in the last.computer,
The ritual.engineer finds
Darning.space, chicken.photos, and planet.pizzaShe carries her sitebag.biz
Writes restnotes.emails
Tends moss.gardenIt’s managinthewild.net
It’s growth and decay
It’s ooh.directory and fungal.pageSo ring the ritual
The resounding.website
And knit.work your rite.house of the malaya.world