01 - Waiting for June
02 - Superbad
03 - Wildflowers Garden
04 - Suburbs Are Dead
05 - Sometimesredsometimesblue
Waitingforjune.comDear JuneCanisendyouan.email? Isittimeforanap.com? Ifyouknewmewouldyoulove.me?Willyoumakeawebsitewithme.com?A we-b.site,
A strange.website,
A, I-am-thinkingabouta.website-siteA place for lifebetweenadvertisements.com,
A place to readitandweep.live
A place for observingtime.camYour-personal.cloud
Of everythingthathappened.today
Thesoundof.loveWith care
Kristoffer⋯Kristoffer, 2022
Superbad.comYou, yes you
Tryitands.ee
Try it and be
Particularly.onlineBecause I,
Ifeelsoaloneinmy.computerGoodbye.domains I said
Howtoappearofflineforever.online I searched
How toseethewaveasaslidingdoor.com I foundTheskyspeaks.space
I tell you
Is a promising.space, leaving.live
Humansnotinvited.com
Only you and I⋯Kristoffer, 2022
Wildflowers.gardenLost in the last.computer,
The ritual.engineer finds
Darning.space, chicken.photos, and planet.pizzaShe carries her sitebag.biz
Writes restnotes.emails
Tends moss.gardenIt’s managinthewild.net
It’s growth and decay
It’s ooh.directory and fungal.pageSo ring the ritual
The resounding.website
And knit.work your rite.house of the malaya.world
Sometimesredsometimesblue.comWebsites are sometimesredsometimesblue.com,
They are an ambient.garden
Pinkyellowblue.com.I adore the handmade-web.net
The slowverb.com
The endless.horse
The ambient.institute
The dontforgettotakeselfieswithyourherbs.comWebsites are allmyfriendsatonce.com,
They are withoutorder.com
Woefullyneglected.com